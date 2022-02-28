Hero From Deadly 2018 Mass Shooting Killed in California Motorcycle Crash

Apparently taken by complete surprise, former Proud Boys ringleader Enrique Tarrio was handcuffed in nothing but his skivvies early Tuesday morning, as police arrived at his parents’ Miami home to arrest him for conspiracy in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection. In footage of the arrest captured by NBC 6 South Florida, Tarrio, 38, can be seen exiting the house with his hands raised, surrendering himself to police. Tarrio did not attend the riot, having been unavoidably detained—that is, arrested two days before the riot for burning a stolen Black Lives Matter flag. But the feds allege he organized, alongside five other Proud Boys members, the attack on the Capitol. The riot, according to an indictment, was the final stage of a convoluted plot involving a flurry of text messages, social media posts, and one secret meeting in a D.C. parking garage on Jan. 5. Tarrio was released from prison for the flag-burning incident just two months ago.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO