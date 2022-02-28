CBS’ ‘Late Show’ Has No Immediate Succession Plans for Chris Licht

Two long years after Netflix first dropped its “Tiger King” docuseries, the first scripted stab at retelling the wild story of warring big cat enthusiasts Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin has landed, as was inevitable. “Joe vs. Carole,” premiering March 3 on Peacock, stars John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon as Joe and Carole as they vow to take the other down. At this point — months after a Netflix follow-up to “Tiger King,” podcasts such as the one this series is based on (Wondery’s “Over My Dead Body”), and countless memes and late-night jokes later — anything purporting to shed more light on this particular saga has a high bar to clear in order to be anything less than repetitive. In this respect, “Joe vs. Carole,” despite some decent performances and effective directing from Justin Tipping, rarely justifies its existence.

