Nassau County, NY

New Nassau County Restaurant Cited For 'Personalized Service'

By Kathy Reakes
 8 days ago
A new Asian restaurant is taking Long Island by storm with its tasty food and personalized service, but guess what? You won't find sushi.

Ivory Kitchen, located in Port Washington, is relatively new to the restaurant scene but has already grown a following of foodies and a long list of five-star reviews can be found online for its unique take on Chinese and Asian foods.

Nestled in an area with plenty of sushi restaurants, the Ivory Kitchen is being praised for its small plates made to share as well its flavorful and fresh take on many common Asian dishes.

Some favorites online tend toward the stir-fried lamb, as well as such popular dishes as soup dumplings, smoked duck breast, scallion pancakes, and several varieties of fried rice.

The restaurant's owners, Chef Jeff Li, who owns the small restaurant ( it seats about 20) with his wife, Cissie Xi, describe the restaurant as being "Nice music and cozy place to stay. Chinese private kitchen cuisine, and Asian fusion with very delicate tea."

Reviewers can't seem to say enough good things about the Ivory Kitchen including such high-rated dishes as the whole fish in chili sauce and the stir-fried lamb with a special flavor, both spicy to wake up your sinuses.

Other "be sure to try dishes" include the Szechuan beef noodle soup, with deliciously chewy noodles and tender-soft beef and the Japanese-style pasta.

Prices are very moderate. Food is selected fresh daily from markets in Flushing. Take-out is a good option.

Owners are friendly and accommodating.

The restaurant is located at 87 Main St., in Port Washington. Call 631-604-7800.

