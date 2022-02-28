ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good News for Clients and Lawyers: $1.6M Boost Being Used to Tackle Circuit Court's Case Backlog

By Cedra Mayfield
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheastern Judicial Circuit adding 21 new court staff, including juvenile and probate judge....

Law.com

Spencer Fane Defending Collection Agency in Fight Over Treatment Costs for Work-Related Injury

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Medicredit to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices…. Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Medicredit to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi and other law firms on behalf of Loubert Dumas, who accuses the defendant of wrongfully pursuing him to pay for charges related to treatment for a work-related injury. The case is 9:22-cv-80334, Dumas v. Medicredit Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Lawyer warns of tight elections timeline as legislative redistricting case goes to Md.’s highest court

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Assistant Attorney General Andrea Trento warned Thursday that election officials might struggle to implement changes that may result from challenges to Maryland’s new legislative map in time for the June 28 primary.
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Lawyer's overflowing inbox excuse won't save clients' injury claims

(Reuters) - A litigator’s over-reliance on email filters cost his clients their personal injury claims against Cook Medical Inc, a federal appeals court has held. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the July 2019 dismissal of four plaintiffs from the Cook Medical IVC Filters multidistrict litigation for failure to file a court-ordered profile form, as well as the denial of their August 2020 motion for reconsideration based on excusable neglect.
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Lawyer Who Got $18M Cut in Accident Case Demands $5.5M More

A concert worker who won a $55 million settlement from Live Nation after he was grievously injured on the job forked over $18.3 million to his attorney. But now, he says, lawyer Benedict Morelli is demanding another $5.5 million above the agreed-upon one-third cut. “I think that lawyers should be paid well for their work, a person like me needs them to fight for them but for Mr. Morelli to take away so much of the settlement, it just seems wrong,” Mark Perez wrote to the judge in the case, according to the New York Post. “Morelli’s greed knows no bounds.” Morelli, who filed suit against his former client last month, claims the extra 10 percent covers work he did on the appeal and that Perez, whose skull was fractured in the accident, tacitly agreed to that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bangor Daily News

Judge suspends Ellsworth lawyer who allegedly took $69K from client’s estate

A Superior Court judge has suspended an Ellsworth attorney from the practice of law after he allegedly moved $69,000 from a client’s estate to his personal account. Christopher Whalley, 62, was suspended last week and ordered to vacate his law office and turn over the keys and his client files to a court-appointed receiver, William Devoe of Bangor.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Woman Sues Yamaha Over Employee Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Yamaha Motor, a Japanese manufacturer of motorcycles, recreational vehicles and boat motors, was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Caitlin Foster, pursues gender discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00754, Foster v. Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Treating Law Firm Associates as Fungible Billing Units Will Backfire

“FBU” is not a term I was taught in law school. Rather, I learned it while observing an otherwise great law firm implode. The crisis this firm…. “FBU” is not a term I was taught in law school. Rather, I learned it while observing an otherwise great law firm implode.
LAW
thebrag.com

6ix9ine suffers another huge legal loss in latest judge ruling

6ix9ine has been dealt another huge legal loss in a judge’s latest ruling. As per court documents obtained by Complex, a Manhattan judge has denied the controversial rapper’s request to either terminate or prematurely end his five-year term of supervised release. According to his legal representatives, 6ix9ine was...
CELEBRITIES
Law.com

Does My Client Have a Whistleblower Rewards Claim?

Whistleblowers are finally being recognized for the tremendous value they add, and courage they exude, in bringing misconduct to light. Whistleblowers are having a moment. Several individuals have made major forays into the public consciousness for blowing the whistle on their employers. They include, most recently, the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the Theranos whistleblowers Tyler Shultz and Erika Cheung. Federal legislators have likewise introduced a number of bills to add legal protections and financial incentives for individuals interested in stepping forward with information about violations of antitrust, consumer protection and consumer finance laws. And, just last fall, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission awarded the largest-known single award—$200 million—under the whistleblower programs established by the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.
LAW
Law.com

Employment Complaint Against Pepperidge Farm Removed to CT Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against Pepperidge Farm, the maker of Goldfish crackers and Milano cookies, to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of Ana Roubert. The case is 3:22-cv-00346, Roubert v. Pepperidge Farm Incorporated.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Solicitor: Centralized domestic violence court resumes in Charleston County amid backlog in court cases

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Centralized domestic violence court operations are set to resume in Charleston County amid a backlog in criminal cases. “We tried centralizing domestic violence cases in magistrate court for several years,” said Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. “Eventually, we abandoned centralization in magistrate’s court when a 2015 change in the law […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

