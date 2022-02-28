Good News for Clients and Lawyers: $1.6M Boost Being Used to Tackle Circuit Court's Case Backlog

A concert worker who won a $55 million settlement from Live Nation after he was grievously injured on the job forked over $18.3 million to his attorney. But now, he says, lawyer Benedict Morelli is demanding another $5.5 million above the agreed-upon one-third cut. “I think that lawyers should be paid well for their work, a person like me needs them to fight for them but for Mr. Morelli to take away so much of the settlement, it just seems wrong,” Mark Perez wrote to the judge in the case, according to the New York Post. “Morelli’s greed knows no bounds.” Morelli, who filed suit against his former client last month, claims the extra 10 percent covers work he did on the appeal and that Perez, whose skull was fractured in the accident, tacitly agreed to that.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO