Where are the stops? Monday, February 28, gold and silver

By Jim Wyckoff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are today's likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets. The asterisks (**) denote the most critical stop order placement level of the day (or likely where the heaviest concentration of stop orders are placed on this day)....

WTOP

Gold and silver rise

The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,900.70 an ounce, up $30.50. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $23.87 an ounce, up 27 cents. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
Seekingalpha.com

CEF: Gold And Silver Remain Viable Options

Gold and Silver continue to offer a reasonable hedge against equity downturns. The purpose of this article is to discuss the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I own for most of my commodity exposure (aside from Energy funds), and generally like how it offers both gold and silver within the same basket. This eliminates the need for me to monitor two different funds. Over 2021, I continued to have a modest outlook, using this product primarily for diversification and as an equity hedge. Over the past four months, this strategy seems to have paid off in a positive, but very modest, way:
Seekingalpha.com

Americas Gold & Silver: Cheap For A Reason

Americas Gold & Silver restarted its Cosala Operations last year, and noted that it was free cash flow positive during the December ramp-up period. 2021 was a year to forget for investors in the precious metals space, but there were a few sanctuaries that eked out a positive return for the year, including Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF). Unfortunately, on the opposite end of the spectrum, Americas Gold & Silver (USAS) declined 75%, following a disappointing ramp-up at Relief Canyon and a blockade that extended longer than anticipated at Cosala. With Cosala back online, some investors might be anxious to jump into the stock after the sharp correction. However, with one of the worst track records of share dilution sector-wide, I continue to see USAS as cheap for a reason and un-investable.
Seeking Alpha

COMEX Gold And Silver Prices

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is building a "war premium" into the price of COMEX gold, and this premium will persist for as long as the conflict continues. As anyone who has watched the precious metals for any amount of time will tell you, price rallies on geopolitical concerns rarely hold. The same might be true today. However, do not make the mistake of thinking that the current rally in gold and silver is based solely upon geopolitics. There's a lot more going on at present, and those drivers will persist regardless of the outcome of the Ukraine Crisis.
MarketWatch

Gold futures log highest finish in 13 months on haven demand

Gold futures climbed sharply on Tuesday, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine continuing to feed haven demand for the precious metal. April gold. rose $43.10, or 2.3%, to settle at $1,943.80 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract settled at their highest since Jan. 5, 2021, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

EIA data show an increase in weekly U.S. crude supplies amid rising oil prices

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 18. On average, analysts had forecast a decline of 300,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 6 million-barrel increase, according to sources. Weekly inventory data were released a day later than usual due to Monday's Presidents' Day holiday. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 600,000 barrels each for gasoline and distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply declines of 1.1 million barrels each for gasoline and distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub fell by 2 million barrels for the week. April West Texas Intermediate crude was up $5.26, or 5.7%, at $97.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $97.14 before the supply data, finding support as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global supplies of oil.
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle higher, up nearly 6% for the month

Gold futures climbed on Monday, buoyed by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with prices for the metal ending higher for the month. "If there is no de-escalation between the West and Russia, there will be a surge of physical investment demand into precious metals as a rush into precious safe havens explodes," said Peter Spina, president and chief executive officer at GoldSeek.com, noting that Russia is also among the world's biggest gold producers. Still, gold prices may see "some selling pressures from some liquidity needs, so you will see some volatility," said Spina. April gold.
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark first loss in 3 sessions

Gold futures declined on Wednesday, pulling back a day after settling at their highest in 13 months. Expectations for talks between Russia and Ukraine helped ease haven demand for the metal. Still, "demand for safe-havens will remain elevated as this is likely the very early stages of the Russia-Ukraine war," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Gold will remain very sensitive to incremental updates but should still see a strong move higher as geopolitical tensions and growth concerns will not be going away anytime soon." April gold.
CNBC

Palladium extends rally as Russia supply risks mount, gold eases

Palladium rallied for a third straight session on Wednesday as sanctions slapped on Russia over Ukraine aggravated supply concerns, while gold eased as U.S. yields ticked up and the dollar charged higher. Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, was up 1% at $2,604.61 by 1028...
MarketWatch

Oil futures mark highest finish since August 2014, up nearly 9% for the month

Oil futures finished at a more than seven-year high on Monday, with U.S. prices ending higher for a third straight month, on the back of tougher global sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. "Traders are reacting more to the risk of a disruption than an actual disruption" to oil supplies, said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. The price spread between U.S. and global benchmark crude shows that the European energy supply system is at much higher risk of disruption than the North American distribution systems, he said. Still, Cieszynski expects that OPEC+, which meets on Wednesday to decide on April production levels, will want to maintain its "confidence and credibility," which could be "undermined if they are seen as hitting the panic button." West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
Lootpress

As Oil Prices March Higher, so Do Prices at the Pump

(LOOTPRESS) – The potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia is having a rippling effect on the oil market, which in turn is driving up the price of gasoline in the U.S. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago.
Benzinga

Oil Is Rallying: Brent Has Already Reached $103 And May Go Higher

On Monday 28 February, the Brent price is rising. Of course, it’s not breaking news because the key trigger for the commodity market remains market expectations of the global oil supply shortage. As the geopolitical tensions escalate, this catalyst becomes more stable. Brent has already reached $103 and may...
Reuters

Gold rally cools as bond yields, stocks rebound; palladium rises

(Reuters) - Gold slipped on Wednesday due to an uptick in risk appetite and U.S. bond yields, while concerns over a supply crunch that may follow sanctions on Russia kept the price of auto-catalyst metal palladium near a seven-month peak. Spot gold was down 0.7% to $1,929.12 per ounce by...
