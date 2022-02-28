GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers move to Class 4 District 3 semifinals
By Ashlyn Rinehart
phelpscountyfocus.com
5 days ago
The St. James Lady Tigers proved why they’re the second-seeded team in the Missouri Class 4 District 3 Tournament, as the they stomped the seventh-seeded St. Clair Lady Bulldogs 71-23 Saturday, Feb. 27 in the opening round of the tournament at Sullivan High School. St. James advanced to...
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — While clinging to a one point lead, a late flurry of points from Abasi Scott and Donte Dorman helped Windsor Forest to a 60-53 win over Thomson Saturday at the Centennial Center in Milledgeville.
Thomson's Lavonta Ivery helped the Bulldogs shake off some early jitters to take a 25-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ivery had 10 points and sophomore Tramon D'Antignac buried a long 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer...
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. WPIAL titles: North Hills 0, Fox Chapel 1 (1977) Notable: North Hills defeated Fox Chapel, 87-57, on Dec. 11 in a season-opening tournament at North Hills. … The Indians are trying to win the first WPIAL title in program history. They reached the finals in 2016, losing to Pine-Richland, 73-50. … Parham averages 20 points, Smith 18 and Seidl 14. … North Hills reached this year’s finals by defeating No. 8 North Allegheny, 61-53; and No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 48-36. … North Hills bounced back from a 4-10 season a year ago to reach the WPIAL finals with an undefeated record. … The offense averages 73.6 points, best in WPIAL Class 6A. The defense allows 53.9. … Parham’s mother Kim (Calhoun) Parham was a basketball star for Penn Hills in the early 1990s, and the 6-foot-3 center later set records at Penn State. … Smith’s older brother, Nick, starred on the 2016 WPIAL runner-up team.
