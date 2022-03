Biglaw firms across the country are eagerly announcing their Cravath matches in order to remain competitive during this white-hot lateral market for legal talent. As a reminder, the Cravath scale ranges from $215,000 for first-year associates to $415,000 for eighth-year associates and beyond. While many firms that had already matched the Milbank and Davis Polk scales are once again updating their salaries to match Cravath, firms that had yet to make salary moves at all are finally stepping forward to match Cravath. Other firms, however, seem to be ignoring that Cravath raised the stakes and have decided to match Davis Polk, days after it was no longer en vogue to do so.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO