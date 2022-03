Grandma's Donuts and Coffee Shop in New Bedford has named a breakfast item after me and I couldn't be more grateful. Ladies and gentlemen, this is how you know you've made it. When a staple such as Grandma's (formerly known as Ma's before the donut drama went down) gives you your own breakfast sandwich with the name of your choice, you cherish that. I'm pretty sure Kelly Clarkson nailed it when she said, "Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this."

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO