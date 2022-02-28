BREAKING: Cravath Finally Makes Its Compensation Move, Coming Over The Top Of Market Raises!

In addition to providing finance for commercial litigation cases in the U.S. and Canada, Lake Whillans routinely funds claimants in arbitrations. In recent years there has been increasing attention to litigation funding arrangements in arbitrations, and a number of arbitral institutions have inserted rules to address the practice, both to increase transparency and to promote fairness to both sides. One emerging question in the field, where cost-shifting to the losing party is a typical part of awards, is whether tribunals will award a prevailing claimant the value of its litigation funding costs, in addition to damages and other legal costs. The confidential nature of most commercial arbitral awards makes it difficult to know how often this occurs (or has even been sought), but tribunals have permitted claimants to recover funding costs in some instances. And there is growing precedent to indicate that where tribunals award funding costs, courts will not second-guess the decision — at least for arbitrations sited in England and Wales.

