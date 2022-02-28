ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BREAKING: Cravath Finally Makes Its Compensation Move, Coming Over The Top Of Market Raises!

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Biglaw raises… have been slow going. Back in January, Milbank announced raises, but the matches were not nearly as fast and furious as associates would hope. But then Davis Polk made its move, matching the salary numbers for junior associates, but coming over the top for midlevel and senior...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Cravath Tops Davis Polk Salary Scale for 4th Years and Above

Cravath Swaine & Moore has announced its new associate salary scale well over a month after Milbank kicked off the 2022 associate salary raises. Davis Polk & Wardwell had already surpassed the Milbank scale for fourth-years and above, and many firms followed. Now, Cravath has matched the starting salary of...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Cravath Tops Rival Davis Polk’s Associate Pay Scale, Up to $415k

Cravath Swaine & Moore is raising its salary scale for midlevel and senior associates, the latest move in an ongoing pay war among some of the world’s richest law firms. The Wall Street firm, which has historically been the leader in associate compensation, announced its new scale on Monday in a memorandum first reported by Above the Law. The memo was sent by presiding partner Faiza Saeed, managing partner of Cravath’s corporate department George Zobitz and litigation department managing partner Karin DeMasi.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Matches Davis Polk Salary Scale For Associates

Biglaw firm after Biglaw firm after Biglaw firm made salary announcements today, and this one from Jenner & Block — a firm that brought in $446,295,000 gross revenue in 2020, putting it in 88th place in the most recent Am Law 100 ranking — came in juuuuuust before Cravath announced even bigger and better cash compensation for its midlevels and most senior associates.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Fast And Furious#Atl
abovethelaw.com

Top 10 Biglaw Firm Decides One Round Of Raises Isn’t Enough

Why settle for one round of raises in 2022, when you can issue two?. That’s what Sidley Austin — a firm that took in $2,462,935,000 in gross revenue in 2020, making it number 6 on the Am Law 100 — is doing. Less than a week ago, the firm issued associate raises, but then Cravath went ahead and upended the emerging compensation consensus. Accordingly, Sidley’s latest round of raises will match the Cravath standard and put the firm back at the top of the salary heap.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Thanks To Cravath, It’s Time For A Third Raise At This Top 25 Biglaw Firm

If you thought the Biglaw market was quick to match Davis Polk, then you better buckle up, because these Cravath salary matches are coming in fast and furious. The second Cravath match comes from a firm that is no stranger to this raise rodeo — in fact, this is the third time the firm has issued an announcement about raises since January.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Top 50 Biglaw Firm Is The First NOT To Announce A Cravath Match

Biglaw firms across the country are eagerly announcing their Cravath matches in order to remain competitive during this white-hot lateral market for legal talent. As a reminder, the Cravath scale ranges from $215,000 for first-year associates to $415,000 for eighth-year associates and beyond. While many firms that had already matched the Milbank and Davis Polk scales are once again updating their salaries to match Cravath, firms that had yet to make salary moves at all are finally stepping forward to match Cravath. Other firms, however, seem to be ignoring that Cravath raised the stakes and have decided to match Davis Polk, days after it was no longer en vogue to do so.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Top Biglaw Firm Makes Salary Move As New Market Standard Emerges

The new Davis Polk scale matches the salary numbers for junior associates, but comes over the top for midlevel and senior associates. With that piece in place, we expect to see many more matches. And only a few hours after Davis Polk’s announcement, the matches began. Paul Weiss, ranked...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
abovethelaw.com

Top 50 Biglaw Firm Thinks There’s No Better Way To Go Into The Weekend Than With Some Cravath Cash

What better way to end the week than with a big raise? That’s what management at many a firm thought today, because Biglaw is swimming in cold, hard cash. The latest firm to increase associate salaries is Orrick, which is currently ranked at No. 35 on the Am Law 100, with $1,152,850,000 gross revenue in 2020. The firm is matching the now prevailing Cravath salary scale, which tops out at $415,000 for senior associates.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

4 Moves to Make in a Crypto Bear Market

Here's how to keep your head when prices are dropping. Bear markets are prolonged periods of price drops. While they can be stressful, they are also part of investment cycles. It's important not to panic and to focus on your long-term investment goals. In the stock market, a drop of...
STOCKS
CharlotteObserver.com

Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

In the world of fencing, when a fencer moves too far back to avoid danger, they end up with their back to the wall. So they have no other choice but to face their adversary. This is the situation in which the young manufacturer of electric vehicles Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report finds itself. The automobile group now knows that it must act and face up to its difficulties after having missed its production targets.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Showers Associates With Cold, Hard Cash

Good news is fairly difficult to come by these days. So kudos to Akin Gump for giving some welcome news to their associates. Of course the firm, with its $1,208,738,000 in gross revenue and fancy 33rd Am Law ranking, told associates that they too would be sharing in the wave of raises that is sweeping Biglaw.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Top Biglaw Firm Raises Salaries For Associates Yet Again

Now that Cravath has entered the scene with a generous new salary scale, Biglaw firms are racing to match it and offer top-tier compensation to their hardworking associates. Which firm is the latest to enter the salary wars?. It’s a firm that’s already raised salaries just last week!
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

The Money Is Really Moneying At This Biglaw Firm!

Nothing brightens the first of the month quite like more money in your pocket. Latham & Watkins, which grossed a whopping $4,333,763,000 gross revenue in 2020, continues its trend of money moves by matching Cravath’s freshly released salary scale. (But that’s not all — check out the cash that 9th years will be receiving… $425K!)
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Elite Biglaw Firm Offers Up To 22 Weeks Paid Leave With Its Enhanced Parental Leave Program

One by one, Biglaw firms across the country have realized that in order to recruit and retain the best talent, they need to offer the best perks and policies for a progressive new generation of lawyers. That may be why yet another firm has decided to truly support its attorneys who are embarking upon the fantastic journey into parenthood.
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firms Score With Historic Offer And Acceptance Rates For Summer Associate Recruitment

For the past few years, law student recruitment for summer associate programs has been incredibly successful, harkening back to a time when law students quickly accepted the offers that Biglaw firms handed out like candy. Amid an unprecedented cash rush for associates and high demand for legal services, the 2021 recruitment cycle was no different — offers were plentiful, and acceptance of those offers was even higher. Things are going smashingly well in the Biglaw sphere when it comes to recruitment.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Can A Prevailing Party In Arbitration Recover Its Litigation Funding Costs?

In addition to providing finance for commercial litigation cases in the U.S. and Canada, Lake Whillans routinely funds claimants in arbitrations. In recent years there has been increasing attention to litigation funding arrangements in arbitrations, and a number of arbitral institutions have inserted rules to address the practice, both to increase transparency and to promote fairness to both sides. One emerging question in the field, where cost-shifting to the losing party is a typical part of awards, is whether tribunals will award a prevailing claimant the value of its litigation funding costs, in addition to damages and other legal costs. The confidential nature of most commercial arbitral awards makes it difficult to know how often this occurs (or has even been sought), but tribunals have permitted claimants to recover funding costs in some instances. And there is growing precedent to indicate that where tribunals award funding costs, courts will not second-guess the decision — at least for arbitrations sited in England and Wales.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy