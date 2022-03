INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State University (WVSU) will mark its Founders Day on March 17 with a Day of Giving Challenge designed to support student success. On March 17, 2022, the university and the WVSU Foundation are hosting the Day of Giving Challenge to support scholarships as well as student activities such as athletics and the marching band, and completion of the Lakin-Ray Field enhancements.

