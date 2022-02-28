ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland business serving up thousands of paczki for Fat Tuesday

By Tereasa Nims
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ka2sz_0eRZXybu00
Derrick Moorehead-English prepares an order of paczki for a customer Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at The Gourmet Cupcake Shoppe in Midland. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

Kym Vanderpol was at the Gourmet Cupcake Shoppe early Monday morning to pick up two peanut butter cup paczki to share with her husband and two sons.

“It’s a tradition,” she said. “I’ve always come here and they’re always good.”

Vanderpol said she and her family have tried all nine flavors, but the peanut butter cup is her and her family’s favorite. She admits she normally would purchase more, but this year they are trying to cut back.

A single paczki (pronounced punch-key) is estimated to contain about 300 to 450 calories and 15 to 24 grams of fat, according to nutrition labels.

“But oh, are they so good,” said Wanda Beacon of Midland, who ordered her paczki two weeks in advance. “They are sinful and so much more than a jelly donut.

“I don’t like when people call them a jelly donut,” she said. “No, they are more and rich with flavor and tradition.”

Gourmet Cupcake Shoppe Manager Lupe Brown said the shop has been making paczki for about seven years, and each year they serve up more. Beginning at midnight Monday morning, employees Madison, Morgan, Becca, Cora and Carley made 900 paczki for Monday’s business, and they expected to make another 2,000 for Fat Tuesday.

The nine flavors are raspberry, apple, lemon, cherry, Holland cream, chocolate mousse, Oreo custard, peanut butter cup, and strawberry cheesecake.

Brown said on Monday, people were steadily flowing in and out of the bakery, and she and the staff were anticipating a Tuesday rush.

Paczki Day, or Fat Tuesday, is the day before the beginning of Lent, which extends through Thursday, April 14 this year. Fat Tuesday started as a day when families in Poland, starting in the Middle Ages, would use up their eggs, butter, sugar and fruit by treating themselves one last time before the sacrifices of Lent began. Thus were born paczkis, a kind of deep-fried or baked donut.

Brown said when she was younger, she would watch her now late grandmother, Lupe Flores, make things resembling mini pancakes before Lent, for which she used the above items.

Derrick Moorhead-English, a Gourmet Cupcake employee who is Jewish, said there are similar foods in other cultures. He said Jewish people have something similar to paczkis, that they call Sufganiyot.

“Food is culture, and culture is best manifested through food,” Moorehead-English said.

Angie Kalcec of Midland has been sharing the paczki tradition with her three kids since they were young.

“It’s just a special treat before Lent.” aaid Kalcec whose heritage is Polish.

Kalcec said her kids' favorite flavor is chocolate.

Beacon said she loves going to the bakery to get her paczki because, no matter what city or bakery she is in, people bond over the paczki tradition.

