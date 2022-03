Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is in the middle of its Sixth Assessment Report cycle, which includes three reports on climate change. The first came out in August and has to do with the physical science of climate change and the third, which is about options to curb emissions and manage risks, will come out later this year.

