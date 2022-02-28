ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How four Meta alumni aim to finally bring crypto to the masses

By Yogita Khatri
theblockcrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Meta (formerly Facebook) employees quit their stable jobs at...

www.theblockcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Facebook's Meta Unveils AI Projects Aimed At Building The Metaverse

Facebook-owner Meta is working on artificial intelligence research to generate worlds through speech, improve how people chat to voice assistants and translate between languages, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, as he sketched out key steps to building the metaverse. Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse, a futuristic idea of...
INTERNET
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Big Tech#Tech Company#Mysten Labs
Vice

Elon Musk Dares UAW to Organize Tesla Factory, Says He Would “Do Nothing to Stop Them”

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Last night, like many other nights, Elon Musk was tweeting. In this case, he was tweeting to Gene Simmons of Kiss about the size and workforce of Tesla’s California plant. Another user—whose first word in his Twitter bio is “@ElonMusk” and the fourth is “Tesla”—replied about unionization. Then things got interesting, as Musk dared the United Auto Workers, which has been attempting to organize the Tesla factory for years, to hold a union vote.
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

How This Entrepreneur Is Bringing Wine to the Masses With a Splash of Fun

Joe Peleg was in the hospitality industry for more than 25 years and produced events all over the world before starting his own company. Today, he’s the CEO and founder of Fun Wine, a high flavor, low-alcohol and low-calorie line of drinks. Peleg sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss how he created a product for the masses and his company’s upcoming Regulation A+.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy