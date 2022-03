In only eight Michigan counties should all residents be wearing masks indoors and in public, according to the latest U.S. Disease Control and Prevention information. St. Clair and Sanilac counties in the thumb area, Clinton and Eaton in mid-Michigan, Mason County along the western shore and Luce, Ontonagon and Gogebic in the Upper Peninsula are at the high level orange, meaning many are experiencing severe disease and there is high potential for healthcare system strain.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO