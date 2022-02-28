Bulls Injury Report Against The Heat

The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Miami Heat.

The Chicago Bulls are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Monday night, and their injury report for the game has been announced.

The full injury report for the Bulls against the Heat can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have been ruled out for the game, while Nikola Vucevic is listed as probable.

The Bulls and Heat come into the game as the two best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat are the first seed with a 40-21 in 61 games, while the Bulls are 39-22 in the 61 games that they have played so far.

The Bulls have not been to the postseason since the 2017 season, but that appears likely to change this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball