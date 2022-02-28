ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 871 recoveries

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Coffee Memorial Blood Center spring incentives

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced two partnerships for the spring along with incentives for the month of March. CMBC said people who donate at the Amarillo Donor Center at 7500 Wallace Boulevard on Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11 will receive a free camp chair or a redbud tree seedling, […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Government
Potter County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
Potter County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Potter County, TX
Government
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo promotes transit system with increase of gas prices

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo are promoting its free Amarillo City Transit (ACT) service as gas prices increase throughout the country. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s transit system provides routes throughout the city, including Amarillo College and the medical district. The buses, the […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Amarillo Alerts
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 man indicted by grand jury after September west Amarillo shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents, the Potter County Grand Jury indicted Dylan Mims, 20, after a shooting that happened in September 2021, in west Amarillo. Court documents state that Mims was arrested after a shooting at an apartment complex on Bell. Landarius Johnson, 22, died after injuries sustained in that shooting. According […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT pretreating roads in northwest Panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said that it is spraying brine ahead of winter weather conditions forecasted by the National Weather Service. TxDOT said that the National Weather Service forecasted snow for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, especially for the northwest part of the Panhandle. Crews are pretreating major roadways in […]
PANHANDLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted for 1st Degree Murder in connection to last year’s Labor Day shootings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Grand Jury has indicted David Winfield, 18, for First Degree Murder, according to court documents. Winfield was charged for the drive-by shootings on Labor Day of last year and was indicted for the murder of Laura Etta Ashley. As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Sept. 6, 2021, saw Amarillo police responding […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy