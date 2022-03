SOUTHWICK — Two EMTs onboard a Southwick Fire Department ambulance were injured when it was involved in a head-on crash on Route 10 just before midnight Saturday. Russell Anderson, Southwick Fire Chief, said Sunday evening that at about 11:49 p.m. Saturday night the firefighter EMTs were returning after transporting a patient to Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield in Unit A1. The southbound ambulance was approaching the intersection of College Highway and Coes Hill Road when a northbound car crossed the centerline of the highway and crashed head-on into the rig.

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO