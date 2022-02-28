ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Paramedics Help Deliver Baby

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh paramedics helped deliver a baby who decided to come into the world a little early. The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said medics Dan Sprouse and Brianna...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Baby Delivered at 2:22 on 2/22/22 in Operating Room #2 at Calif. Hospital

Say hello to Ruby, little Adaly and baby Olivia, three perfect bundles of joy born at separate San Diego County hospitals at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, 2/22/2022!. Believe it or not, Ruby Villalpando was born at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in operating room #2. She's also baby no. 2 for parents Sagrario Esmerald Montano and Oscar Villalpando, according to the California hospital, as if her birth wasn't two-rrific enough already.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tattoo Therapy Organization Comes To Pittsburgh To Help Community Heal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A unique and empowering event was held Wednesday for those who lost loved ones in the Tree of Life shooting and the first responders who raced to the scene. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Artists from Israel who are trained in giving tattoos to help people recover from post-traumatic stress disorder came to the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill to work with local artists and share their techniques. Family members of victims were there to take part, along with police and SWAT team members who responded to the shooting. Craig Dershowitz is the president of Healing Ink, and he said his organization has been tattooing survivors of mass violence for six years. Dershowitz said coming to Pittsburgh to provide tattoo therapy was important because the Tree of Life massacre shows what happens when hate and anti-Semitism go unchecked.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FireRescue1

Firefighter EMT, Paramedic preferred

The Dalton MA Fire District is looking for 2 FF/EMT or FF? EMT-P to fill our current opening. These positions will allow the Fire/EMS department to go to 24 hour coverage for the town. Shifts will be a 24 42 week, 1 shift on 1 shift off 1 shift on 5 shifts off. The department currently operates 1 BLS ambulance (ALS lic is underway to be completed shortly) 3 Engines and 1 Quint all out of 1 station. The department ran 1250 calls last year with the majority being EMS. Shift strenght is 2 members ogmented by a part time / on call force of 27. Salary to start is $52,000 yearly plus benefits. Interested parties may apply through the Dalton Fire Districts website @ www.daltonfiredistrict.org.
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
The Week

Miami woman headed to work helps deliver a baby on the side of the road

On the morning of Feb. 7, Stela Borbas' yoga instructor told her that her intention should be "to do good for someone that day." It turned out to be sound advice. While on her way to work from yoga class, the Miami resident drove by a couple on the side of the road. The woman's legs were covered in blood, and after jumping out of her car, Borbas quickly found out why: she was giving birth.
MIAMI, FL
Lancaster Online

Police officers help deliver baby in West Earl Township on Thursday

Police officers from West Earl Township had a unique call in the early morning hours of March 3. Officers Craig Johnson and Josh Mertz arrived at the house on Marlene Way to find a 23-year-old going into labor, police said. EMS hadn't arrived when the baby's head emerged. Johnson, a...
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Kdka
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry firefighters dealing with rash of brush fires

BURTON FIRE DISTRICT, S.C. (WSAV) — Brush fires have become a big problem in at least one part of the Lowcountry. Investigators say at least some are because of people breaking the rules. Monday, the Burton Fire Department responded to 11 calls and five of those were brush fires. All of last year firefighters in […]
BURTON, SC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Asking For Help Identifying Graffiti Suspects

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad is asking for help from the public in identifying four graffiti suspects. Police were given surveillance video of four suspects in Lawrenceville tagging fences. They believe they are also responsible for tagging other locations throughout the area with gang graffiti. Anonymous tips can be left at 412-495-6052. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDEF

Firefighters deliver a baby over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters responded to a different kind of emergency over the weekend. The Engine 15 Red Shift was called to a home in Brainerd for a pregnancy emergency on Saturday. The mom-to-be told them her water broke, so they put her on a stretcher and into...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Independent

Girl found in ‘shock collar’ in New Jersey

Three members of a New Jersey family have been accused of aggravated assault and child abuse for making a 13-year-old girl wear a “shock collar” when she misbehaved.The teenager, from Stratford, told police she had been forced to wear the collar when she was “bad” since she was nine years old.The collars are designed to be worn by dogs, and can deliver a painful electric shock of up to 4500 volts when activated. They have been banned in several countries for being inhumane, and are never supposed to be placed on humans.Neighbour Karen Villec told 6ABC the girl...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy