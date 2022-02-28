ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland man dies in shooting in Ohio City neighborhood

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
 8 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made in connection with a fatal shooting Friday in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Devon Orr, 19, of Cleveland was...

