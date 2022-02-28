Hudson Valley Man Shot By Cops in New York, Fighting For Life

This would have made quite the party. A truck full of party snacks was stopped last October in Virginia after over one hundred pounds of cocaine was discovered stashed in the truck, according to the New York Post. The haul was estimated to be worth over one million dollars. Prosecutors say a New York man has now been indicted in Supreme Court on a number of drug-related charges stemming from the incident. It appears this suspect tried to smuggle all that coke in a truck carrying various snacks such as chips and queso dip, according to authorities.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO