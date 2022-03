Regarding the March 7 news article “Amid rubble, Ukrainian teams hunt for evidence for possible war crimes”:. As the number of autocracies around the world is rising and that of democracies shrinking, we are witnessing a tragic struggle between a despotic regime and a nascent democracy. Interestingly, in 1835 the great political sociologist Alexis de Tocqueville predicted an ongoing struggle between American democracy and Russian despotism and outlined the essential differences between the two traditions. “America’s conquests are made with the plowshare, Russia’s with the sword,” he wrote at the end of the first volume of “Democracy in America.” The American “gives free scope to the unguided strength and common sense of individuals. [The Russian] concentrates the whole power of society in one man. One has freedom as the principal means of action; the other has servitude. Their point of departure is different and their paths diverse; nevertheless, each seems called by some secret desire of Providence one day to hold in its hands the destinies of half the world.”

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO