ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Iraq's Kurdistan region presidency rejects federal court's oil and gas ruling

By Rowena Edwards
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Region’s presidency in Iraq rejected on Monday a federal court ruling on its oil and gas activities, and said the region would continue to exercise its constitutional rights on the matter.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s federal court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government, and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives by which the region would administer these resources.

The Kurdistan Region’s four presidencies met in Erbil on Monday to discuss the court ruling, which they deemed “unacceptable”.

“The Kurdistan region will exhaust all available means in order to safeguard the Kurdistan region’s constitutional power and rights,” the Kurdistan region presidency said in a statement, which also suggested the ruling is linked to political disputes over the election of Iraq’s new president.

“[The ruling] is driven by special interests, especially at a time when Iraq is moving through a critical political stage,” the statement said.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will continue to discuss the issues regarding the oil and gas law with the federal government, the presidency said.

The Kurdistan region produced 425,000 barrels per day of oil in January, according to a document by state-owned marketer Somo seen by Reuters.

KRG crude is exported through a pipeline that runs from Iraq’s Kirkuk region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Somo
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Kurdistan Region#Iraqi Kurdistan#Presidencies#Kurdish#Krg#Turkish
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy