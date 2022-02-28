ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Needles, baggies fly from vehicle during chase, Alabama cops say. Woman then jumps out

By Alison Cutler
Centre Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman launched herself out of a moving vehicle during a multi-county chase in Alabama, officials say. Deputies pursued the vehicle through Cullman and Winston Counties after the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop around 5:30...

www.centredaily.com

