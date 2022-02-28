Recapping all of the offers Dan Lanning and Oregon made last week

This season continues to spin in place like a gyroscope for Kansas State. Momentum has meant a step forward and two or three steps back for the Wildcats. Five straight losses including two at Bramlage Coliseum make this more of a death spiral for K-State. Yet again, after 20 and 21 losses in the last two seasons. Now, a 14-16 mark. So bad that the Wildcats have fallen into Wednesday’s opening-round game and need a win against West Virginia just to reach the quarterfinal round when everyone else plays beginning Thursday. Everyone but Oklahoma State (which finished fifth but is ineligible) and Wednesday’s loser.

