ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Unlivable cities, refugees, extinct animals: UN climate report warns of drastic changes in coming decades

By Aria Bendix,Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTJYV_0eRZTJQx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Om7BB_0eRZTJQx00
Flood victims carry their houses by boat in Kurigram, Bangladesh, on July 27, 2019.

zakir hossain chowdhury / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • Up to 3.6 billion people are highly vulnerable to climate change , a new UN report says.
  • Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius or more could drastically alter our physical health, the places we live, and the survival of animal species .
  • If temperatures rise above 2 degrees of warming, some coastal cities may become uninhabitable.

Rising global temperatures bring dire threats, such as floods, heat-related injuries, water scarcity, and hunger, making up to 3.6 billion people — nearly half of the world's population — highly vulnerable to climate change.

That's according to a major report, released Monday, from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — a UN body that recruits hundreds of scientists from across the globe to summarize years of research on the climate crisis.

"We are in an emergency headed for a disaster," Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program, said at a Monday press conference .

"Climate change isn't lurking around the corner ready to pounce," she said, adding, "It's already upon us, raining down blows on billions of people."

Human-caused emissions have already led the planet to warm by 1.1 degrees Celsius in the last 170 years. The report drills down on how 1.5 degrees of warming or more could drastically alter our physical health, food and water supply, the availability of safe places to live, and the survival of animal species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1BWX_0eRZTJQx00
A woman cools off with fans and mist during a heat wave at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2014.

William West/AFP/Getty Images

Here are some of the report's main takeaways:

  • By 2050, more than 1 billion people in low-lying coastal cities and small islands will be at risk of climate hazards from sea-level rise.
  • Under 1.5 degrees of global warming, children ages 10 and younger as of 2020 could experience a nearly four-fold increase in extreme weather events by 2100.
  • The percentage of people exposed to deadly heat stress (i.e., heat stroke) could increase from 30% today to 76% by the end of the century.
  • Under 2 degrees of global warming, between 800 million and 3 billion people could experience chronic water scarcity due to droughts. That figure could climb to 4 billion people if global temperatures rise 4 degrees.
  • Eight million to 80 million people will suffer from hunger by 2050. Under a high-warming scenario, up to 183 million additional people in low-income countries could become undernourished due to climate change.
  • Under 2 degrees of warming, up to 18% of all land species will be at high risk of going extinct by 2100. Under 4 degrees of warming, half of our plant and animal species could be threatened.

Monday's release is the second portion of the IPCC's sixth assessment. The first portion, released last year, focused on physical changes to the planet. The new report assesses how those changes will impact humans and ecosystems.

While some climate outcomes are preventable, others set in stone. Last year's portion of the IPCC report found that glaciers will continue melting and seas will continue to rise for hundreds or thousands of years.

"The world we live in today is not going to be the world we live in five years, 10 years, or even 20 years from now," Debra Roberts, the co-chair of the IPCC report, said at the press conference. "We have to be much more vigilant about our actions."

How can the world adapt?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nvch3_0eRZTJQx00
Anderson Soletti walks through his soy plantation affected by drought, in Espumoso, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on January 10, 2022.

Diego Vara/Reuters

Governments and industries have taken some measures to adapt to their new climates and prepare for impacts to come. The agricultural sector, for example, is broadly improving irrigation practices to prepare for water scarcity across the globe. And in some regions like West Africa, farmers are planting more drought-tolerant crops.

But the IPCC report concludes that these adaptations are not enough to protect ecosystems and humans from the onslaught of extreme weather, rising oceans, and food and water shortages.

The report recommends restoring wetlands along flood plains to absorb floodwaters, and planting trees along rivers to create shade and prevent them from drying up. Farmers may also consider diversifying their crops and livestock so they aren't dependent on a single food source. Adding green space to rooftops and walls in cities can help cool temperatures and reduce stormwater runoff. Parks and ponds can help mitigate extreme heat in urban areas. And a diverse array of renewable-energy sources, like wind, solar, and hydroelectric power, can support rural populations in the face of extreme weather.

"The tricky thing is that there is no silver bullet. There is no one action that's going to solve everything," David Dodman, a lead author of the report and director of human settlements at the International Institute for Environment and Development, told Insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chxtV_0eRZTJQx00
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas on August 28, 2017.

Jonathan Bachman/Reuters

Since every half-degree of global temperature rise carries major consequences, governments and industries can significantly reduce future human suffering and ecosystem collapse by cutting their greenhouse-gas emissions now.

But that also means there's little time to waste.

"The world is currently underprepared for the coming climate change impacts, particularly beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius," the IPCC authors wrote, adding, "At higher levels of warming, the effectiveness of most land- and water-based adaptation options starts declining, and the extent of residual risks increases, as do the chances of future unintended consequences."

Rising temperatures could displace millions of people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iv9FD_0eRZTJQx00
A woman collects grain at a camp for internally displaced people in Adadle district in the Somali region of Ethiopia on January 22, 2022.

Claire Nevill/World Food Programme/Reuters

If global temperatures exceed 2 degrees of warming, low-lying coastal cities and certain mountain areas or polar regions may have difficulty supporting human life.

Changes in temperature, sea level, and food or water supply are already forcing people to relocate on every continent.

For example, more people move from Mexico's rural areas into cities during droughts. Some communities in Alaska are making relocation plans as flooding encroaches on their homes. Droughts are also driving migration in sub-Saharan Africa, parts of South Asia, and South America, according to the report.

The IPCC authors expect more Arctic communities, particularly indigenous peoples, to migrate as ice melt interferes with their ability to live and hunt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkWyK_0eRZTJQx00
A member of the Nenets indigenous tribe, Avgusta Ledneva, 60, stands near reindeer grazing in a settlement in northern Russia's Tundra region on February 19, 2012.

Anton Golubev/Reuters

The report also predicts that hundreds of millions of people will be at risk of climate-related displacement by the second half of the 21st century. Eventually, people may pay a premium to live in climate-safe locations.

"There's concern over climate gentrification, where safer locations that formerly were home to lower-income groups in cities become more desirable, because of their perceived safety from climate risks and therefore the regional inhabitants begin to be priced out," Dodman said, adding, "I think that's a legitimate concern for the future."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Related
Detroit News

Climate change to make world more dangerous, deadly, UN report says

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

Climate change is already making parts of the world unlivable

Climate change is already testing the limits of what human communities can survive, and if warming isn’t kept in check, some of the most crowded parts of the planet will become practically unlivable. The temperatures are already getting too hot, disasters are becoming too severe, and the costs of staying put are becoming unbearable for millions of people. And the greatest impacts are on those least able to cope.
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Silver Linings From The UN's Dire Climate Change Report

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just released the second of three reports on climate change. Nearly 300 scientists from all over the world worked together to create this account of how global warming is affecting our society. NPR climate reporter Rebecca Hersher fills us in on...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
sciencealert.com

A Major UN Climate Change Report Was Just Approved by Nearly 200 Nations

Nearly 200 nations approved a major UN climate change report detailing the accelerating impacts of global warming on Sunday, at the end of a sometimes fraught two-week meeting overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) confirmed that debates had concluded over the report's crucial...
ENVIRONMENT
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Water Shortages#Un#Barcroft Media#Afp Getty
Reuters

Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek El Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday. "The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period ... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products," he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
BBC

IPCC: Climate change report to sound warning on impacts

A new report on the impacts of climate change will likely be the most worrying assessment yet of how rising temperatures affect every living thing. This will be the second of three major reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and its first since November's COP26 summit. Scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

The 4 Most Damning Climate Change Alarms Raised by the Latest UN Report

Earth’s latest climate crisis report card is in, and the prognosis doesn’t look good. In a new report released by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Monday, 270 scientists from over 67 countries discussed the environmental challenges the planet is facing now and can expect to face in the future. Some of the 127 key risks identified in the 3,500-page report aren’t exactly shocking—including rising sea levels, sweltering temperatures and increasingly frequent natural disasters. But what is especially alarming is the severity of these problems, and the report’s conclusion that more than a few are potentially irreversible events that could devastate public health and livelihoods around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
Elkhart Truth

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. “The heating of the planet is turning landscapes into tinderboxes,” said the...
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

Business Insider

419K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy