Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health has a new CEO and CFO and may have a new owner later this year. The four-hospital system, owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, appointed Kevin Spiegel CEO in February. That same month, Prospect announced it is selling Crozer Health to Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare. Under the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of this year, ChristianaCare would acquire Crozer's hospitals, medical group, ambulatory centers and clinics.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO