$10 Tutoring, Music, and Art Sessions with Hodis Learning & Music

Sunday, March 27 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets: $48, $41, $29; half-price for youth through Grade 12. Become a classical music insider with virtuoso pianist Jeffrey Siegel. Popular with classical music lovers and newcomers alike, his unique “concerts with commentary” format gives the story behind the music. In this concert, you’ll hear the vibrant works of Scott Joplin, Aaron Copland, Manuel de Falla, and Carl Maria von Weber. Get the inside scoop on these works that tell specific stories with sound, such as who is doing the inviting in Weber’s Invitation to the Dance, who is dancing in de Falla’s zesty Ritual Fire Dance, and who wins the chase in Copland’s hilarious The Cat and The Mouse.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO