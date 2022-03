Marcus Brinkerhoff, formerly of Opus One, will take over as vice president of sales – Southeastern region. – Patrimony Estate welcomes Marcus Brinkerhoff as the new vice president of sales for the Southeastern region of the United States. Brinkerhoff, who spent the last six years as the Southeast Division Manager at Opus One, brings more than 20 years of experience in the fine wine industry.

