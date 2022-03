The top-seeded Lyons Lions fell to the two-seeded Oakfield-Alabama Hornets, 55-29, in the Section V Class C2 championship on Friday night at Victor High School. Lyons was without their best player in junior JC Walker due to injury and the team certainly missed him as they just couldn’t generate enough offense. The Lions were held to a season-low 29 points.

