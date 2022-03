As operational requirements of COVID continue to burden schools and strain staff, Sonoma County superintendents are appealing to state and county representatives for relief. In a Feb. 8 letter sent to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, State Sen. Mike McGuire and Gov. Gavin Newsom, local superintendents said COVID-related duties such as testing and contact tracing are hampering school staff’s capacity to focus on academic and social emotional recovery from the pandemic.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO