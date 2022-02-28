AAA: Tennessee gas prices jump 15 cents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — AAA on Monday cited that the Russia-Ukraine crisis led to increases at the pumps for Tennesseans.

Gas prices continue to inch upward across the state as tensions remain high following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Within the last week, gas prices have jumped — on average — by 15 cents, bringing Tennessee’s gas price average to $3.44 a gallon.

This is 35 cents more than prices seen a month ago, according to a release from AAA, and it marks 94 cents pricier than pump numbers one year ago.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Megan Cooper, a spokesperson with AAA. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. This serves as a reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

According to AAA, the average price for regular-grade gas in Johnson City stood at $3.41 Monday, 91 cents more than a year ago.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.