ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

AAA: Tennessee gas prices jump 15 cents

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAChp_0eRZQesj00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — AAA on Monday cited that the Russia-Ukraine crisis led to increases at the pumps for Tennesseans.

Gas prices continue to inch upward across the state as tensions remain high following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Within the last week, gas prices have jumped — on average — by 15 cents, bringing Tennessee’s gas price average to $3.44 a gallon.

This is 35 cents more than prices seen a month ago, according to a release from AAA, and it marks 94 cents pricier than pump numbers one year ago.

TBI focused on previous ‘areas of interest’ in search for Summer Wells

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Megan Cooper, a spokesperson with AAA. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. This serves as a reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

According to AAA, the average price for regular-grade gas in Johnson City stood at $3.41 Monday, 91 cents more than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Record-high gas prices impacting Tri-Cities businesses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday, the average gallon of gas in the U.S. sits at $4.17 according to AAA. That’s an increase of 10 cents in one day and the highest cost in nearly 14 years. Virginia is not far behind the nation at an average of $4.10 per gallon. Tennessee is averaging at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities residents cope with rising gas prices

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no secret we’re paying more at the pump these day with prices higher than we’ve seen in years. On Sunday, some gas prices around the Tri-Cities just one tenth of a cent away from four dollars a gallon. Unicoi resident Charles Campbell said he’s been doing a lot of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Johnson City, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WJHL

Experts hopeful COVID’s rapid decline will continue, urge caution for now

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — They’re not ready to stand on a platform and declare imminent victory over the COVID-19 pandemic, but several prominent local public health experts say the Omicron variant’s rapid retreat could, just maybe, usher in COVID’s endemic phase. “Switching from pandemic mode to endemic mode is not like flipping a light […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TN bill would let drivers remove speeding ticket points from their records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State lawmakers passed a bill that would let drivers remove points added to their driving records from a speeding ticket if they complete a defensive driving course. Like many states, Tennessee has a system where points are accumulated on a person’s driving record for traffic violations and crashes. If a certain […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Bitcoin mine operator ‘eager to get compliant’ with late taxes

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A cryptocurrency mining company at the center of a pending lawsuit is working to get Washington County property taxes paid after a News Channel 11 inquiry led to the county discovering the company hadn’t filed a tax card for 2020. Red Dog Technologies operates a Bitcoin “mine” next to a BrightRidge […]
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

Harshbarger, Griffith call for Russian oil ban, increased domestic production

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — With gas prices rising amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. representatives from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia want to ban imports of Russian oil and increase domestic energy production. The Biden administration has been reluctant to ban Russian oil imports as it would drive domestic gas prices even higher. In statements to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Russia#Tennesseans#Aaa#Tbi#American
WJHL

Alpha swings from loss to profit in 2021 with focus on metallurgical coal

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) Alpha Coal’s transition to selling metallurgical coal almost exclusively paid big dividends for the Bristol-based mining company in 2021, as annual net revenues swung by half a billion dollars compared to 2020. Alpha, which changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) last year, reported net revenue of $289 million for 2021, […]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WJHL

2,500 new homes being developed in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Buying a house right now can be a headache, especially since the demand continues to outpace the supply not only in our region but across the nation. However, there could be some relief to the housing shortage seeing as realtors and developers in Kingsport confirm 2,500 new homes are currently in […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Southwest VA COVID case rate below 200 for first time since early August

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate is the lowest it’s been since early August according to figures released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The rate of 195 new weekly cases per 100,000 comes after 134 cases were reported over the weekend. While that is still more than double […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WJHL

Lebanon, Va. to hold prayer service for Ukraine

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Lebanon, Virginia has planned a service to offer prayers for the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the country. A flyer from the town states the service will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in front of the town’s government center. “There will be […]
LEBANON, VA
WJHL

Rollin Smoke BBQ moves indoors, invests in W Walnut

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After spending two years on the road, Rollin Smoke BBQ found a more permanent home last week. The business, originally founded as a food trailer, hopped from lot to lot in the Tri-Cities before setting up shop in front of a West Walnut Street building that has hosted several businesses […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Contested elections coming up in May in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With multiple contested elections in Carter County, Tennessee, News Channel 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for the county’s May 3 party primary. You can find a breakdown of candidates below, in the order that their petition was filed with Carter County Election authorities: Judicial District 1 Circuit […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy