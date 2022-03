Thank you, ADN editorial staff, for your recent editorial on legislative pay (Feb. 20). I couldn’t agree more. There is a Bob Dylan song called “Everything is Broken,” and this is so true of the mess we have in Juneau. Legislative pay needs to be adjusted so that they aren’t rewarded for not doing what they’re paid to do. It absolutely frosts me that they get to vote on their pay — how ridiculous is that? We are their employers and we, not they, should have the say in how they get paid or have it done by a commission. Those scalawags in Juneau should get no say in it at all! They are ripping us off and they know it.

