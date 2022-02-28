ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman Posts Support For Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman took to social media on Monday to post his support for the people of Ukraine and their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Heartbroken seeing the violence facing Ukraine. But glad they’ve got one hell of a leader,” Edelman wrote on Instagram. “He’s a Jewish descendent of Holocaust survivors, so he’s grown up knowing what’s at stake. Zelenskyy is putting his people first, standing with his troops in the trenches, and showing bullies they’ll never give up.”

Edelman added: “I stand with Z and the people of Ukraine.”

Edelman generally uses social media in a lighthearted way, but occasionally feels compelled to weigh in on some of the heavier topics around the world.

