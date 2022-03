"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s and arguably influenced several sitcoms throughout the decade, including "Martin" and "The Jamie Foxx Show." The show centered around Will (played by Will Smith), a teenager living in West Philadelphia who is forced by his mother to move and live with his rich aunt and uncle in their Bel-Air home after he gets into a fight with some local trouble makers. "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" lasted a total of six seasons (and its theme song by Smith went down in history as one of the best), so it's no surprise that — amid the reboot surge of the 2020s — the classic is getting the reboot treatment with Peacock's "Bel-Air."

