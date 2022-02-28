Looking At Paramount Global's Recent Whale Trades

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. The stock market had another rough-and-tumble week with possible rate hikes, the Ukraine crisis, and high inflation delivering a triple whammy of uncertainty to equity investors. In line with recent weeks, once-high-flying tech stocks suffered the most. Shares of Roblox, the fast-growing gaming platform and launchpad for the metaverse, plunged nearly 30 percent after missing analysts' estimates. Shares of Roku, the streaming device maker, dropped 25 percent, and Shopify, the e-commerce giant, dropped 23 percent, both for similar reasons as Roblox. Palantir, meanwhile, fell 15 percent because it wasn't growing as fast as expected. Notably, all of these companies reported growth, just not what was promised. Investors, it seems, are raising their expectations for tech companies as a tighter market looms.

