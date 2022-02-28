ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

State of the Union address, what to know

By Lexi O'Haver
WATE
WATE
 8 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — President Joe Biden will be giving his first State of the Union address on March 1 at 9 p.m. Guest attendance will remain limited following pandemic protocols.

What is it?

The State of the Union address is given once a year by the President and presented to Congress. The speech focuses on the condition of the country and important issues the nation is facing.

This address is a time for new laws, policies and solutions to be discussed in order to solve these issues. The President will discuss his legislative plans for the upcoming year, along with his vision for the country.

Where to watch:

The event will be shown on all major TV networks and cable news networks. WATE.com will provide live coverage and analysis of the address online.

What will Biden be talking about?

Biden is expected to discuss steps the United States is taking to threaten Russia’s financial stability if the invasion of Ukraine does not cease. He is also expected to convey reasonings for the sanctions imposed on Russia, and why he has taken an aggressive approach.

Year three of the pandemic will be explored, along with plans to move towards a time where COVID-19 isn’t a crisis.

The decision to appoint Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court Justice may also be discussed.

J. Kruez
8d ago

State of the Union: world is chaos, dollar loosing value, inflation up, energy costs up, all because of Biden’s policies 🙌🏼🇺🇸

TheTolerantLeft
7d ago

So the leader of the free world is going to address the nation from behind a fenced off capitol?... because of Covid of course.... how much have you heard about Covid since the Ukraine invasion started? Interesting that all the major retailers announced this week that they are no longer making even unvaccinated people where masks? Oh ... and make sure you wear your mask and social distance in the fallout bunker! Brandon for president 2024!

