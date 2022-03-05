This 100% Cotton Dress Is a Forever Favorite Among Amazon Shoppers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At any given time of day right now, you’ll mostly likely find Us dress shopping . Once we get the itch, we can’t stop scratching. And we don’t want to stop! Why would we when there are so many pretty, fashionable frocks waiting to be ordered? They need us — and we need them!

If you’re ever looking for inspiration, shopping with Us is a great place to start, but perusing Amazon’s bestseller lists — which are updated every hour of the day — is often how we find our next add-to-cart pick. We feel like this YESNO dress has been floating on the list forever, and rightfully so! If you haven’t checked it out yet, now is a fantastic time to add it to your wardrobe!

Get the YESNO Casual Loose Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress is made of 100% cotton, making it breathable, soft and skin-friendly. It’s the perfect type of material for a longer, voluminous maxi dress like this. It keeps it lightweight, and it helps contribute to the flow, which is enhanced thanks to the extra tier below the empire waistline!

This is a pull-on dress , so there are no buttons or zippers, and it has short sleeves, a round neckline and side pockets. Yay, pockets! The overall fit is super loose and swingy, but not in a baggy or shapeless way. It’s designed to have a gorgeous femininity, and it’s very twirl-worthy. This is the type of dress that you could even continue wearing throughout a pregnancy because the fabric is so roomy!

Get the YESNO Casual Loose Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking at the photos we included and thinking, “Yeah, I like the dress, but the color/print isn’t really for me,” then don’t go anywhere just yet. Another big reason why this dress is so popular is that it comes in over 30 variations! There are loads of different types of florals designed in different art styles, plus a few more abstract prints and some solid shades. Just take your pick!

Because this is such a voluminous maxi dress , styling it can be as easy as slipping on any pair of sneakers, flats, sandals or heels. You can always layer a denim or moto jacket on top though, play with layered jewelry or maybe add an imitation collar accessory underneath. Just a few ideas!

Get the YESNO Casual Loose Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from YESNO here and discover more bestselling dresses at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!