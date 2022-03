Remember the good old days, when trucking was well regarded and truck drivers were considered knights of the road?. We hear that question less often now. But the fact remains, the public’s regard for truck drivers and trucking is not what it once was. Even if you don’t remember the old days, it’s pretty clear that the public image of trucking is not good. That’s why some big carriers and associations try valiantly – but fail – to improve the public perception of trucking and truckers.

