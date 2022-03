Have you spotted any of those little boxes filled with books that are popping up around Mays Landing lately?. If you're unfamiliar with what they are, they're calling them "little free libraries." The idea is that people, mostly kids, can come and go when they want to and take (borrow) a book of their choosing. Now, when they're done with it, they're supposed to bring it back to the box so it's there for another person to read.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO