Public Health

Poll: Pandemic Fears Are Fading Along With Omicron

By Associated Press
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 8 days ago
Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19. Fewer Americans now say they’re concerned they’ll be infected compared with January following the rise and fall of the wildly contagious coronavirus variant.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Just 24% report being “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19.

That's down from 36% in both December and January, when omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

