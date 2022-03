Click here to read the full article. Launching the spring auction season with a three-part auction that took place in London and Shanghai, Christie’s sold $334 million in works from the 20th and 21st centuries on Tuesday. Between the three sales, 94 out of a total 105 lots that were offered sold. Two works—one by Stanley Whitney, the other by Gabriele Münter—came with in-house guarantees, while another 20 were secured with third-party backing. The entire grouping after several lots were withdrawn was expected to fetch an estimated hammer price of £202 million–£290 million ($269 million–$386 million). (The sale’s final sum of $334 million...

ARTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO