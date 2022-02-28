ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Announces His Divorce

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE legend Hulk Hogan took to social media to confirm the rumors regarding his relationship with his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my...

thespun.com

Comments / 66

Related
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Have Welcomed Their First Child

February has been pretty good to Odell Beckham Jr. He won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, and although he also got hurt during the game, the good news has kept coming. The NFL star recently announced that he and girlfriend Lauren Wood had welcomed their first child together. He announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, saying that their daughter had arrived on Feb. 17.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Arrested After Instagram Live Tirade

Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested shortly after he went on an expletive-filled Instagram Live rant about her, Us Weekly confirms. The Murder Party star, 29, was arrested for felony domestic violence on Thursday, February 24, following an altercation with the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 46. His bail was set at $50,000. A source previously told Us that police were en route to Moakler’s home on Thursday “over a dispute.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Video Footage of What Happened With Brock Lesnar At WWE’s MSG Return

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Title at Saturday night’s live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Click here for full results from the event. Austin Theory came down to the ring and answered the challenge. Lesnar took Theory to Suplex City and then won with the F5.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Jennifer Mcdaniel
Person
Shane Mcmahon
Larry Brown Sports

Larsa Pippen claims Scottie ‘punishes’ her in disputes

Larsa Pippen claims that she is not free from the influence of ex-husband Scottie despite their divorce. Larsa talked on her show “Real Housewives of Miami” about her interactions with her ex-husband. She says they still have a few things in common, like a home they own and the children they share. She claims that he will punish her if he doesn’t get his way during their discussions and disputes over these common issues.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Ryan Newman Got Divorced in 2020, but Is the NASCAR Driver Dating Anyone?

For more than a decade, Ryan Newman has been a fixture on the NASCAR circuit. Just recently, though, the driver announced that he would be stepping away from the 2022 season to focus on more grassroots racing. This announcement came after Ryan lost his ride with RFK Racing at the end of the 2021 season. Now, as Ryan turns 44, many are also wondering about the state of his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Jogs In Black Crop Top In Costa Rica After Tom Brady’s Retirement – Photos

Gisele Bundchen never misses a workout! The model took to the beach for a jog while vacationing in Costa Rica with her family. No days off! Gisele Bundchen may be on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, but she’s still hitting the beach for a healthy daily jog! The model, 41, stayed fit for the run in a black sports bra and skimpy blue shorts, showing off her fit and toned figure while likely staying motivated via some workout music heard in her air pods. Gisele is currently vacationing at the tropical locale with her kids and husband, Tom Brady, 44, following his retirement from the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tmz Sports#Hulkhogan#Wrestling Inc#Shanemcmahon
Distractify

Meet The Ex-Playmate That Hugh Hefner Regretted Not Marrying

Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson made their television debut as Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends in 2009. But before The Girls Next Door — there was Barbi Benton. A&E’s Secrets of Playboy details the life of the famed bachelor and the women he allegedly abused. According to Barbi, she wasn’t one of them.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance never fails to introduce us to some of the wackiest TV characters that reality TV has ever seen. We’ve met cat-loving mama’s boys like Colt Johnson (and his mother Debbie Johnson, who’s a star in her own right.) Additionally, the over-the-top diva twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva managed to get […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Lamar Odom Is Saying About Khloé Kardashian On ‘Big Brother’—He Can’t Be Serious!

Lamar Odom has made no secret of the fact that he wants ex-wife Khloé Kardashian back! The 42-year-old former LA Lakers star made the shocking confession on Celebrity Big Brother, which he is currently starring in. He first brought up the 37-year-old Good American founder when talking to fellow housemate Todrick Hall, telling the 36-year-old former American Idol star that he actually signed up to season 3 of the CBS reality TV show because he was hoping that Khloé would be in there. Woah!
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Alex Rodriguez Believes Ex Jennifer Lopez 'Might Start To Miss What They Had Together' As Former Flames Work To Untangle Joint Business Holdings

Alex Rodriguez insists he’s in a great place since his split from Jennifer Lopez, but an insider claims he continues to carry a torch for his former fiancé. Rodriguez, 46, and Lopez, 52, who called it quits last April after four years together, are still working to untangle their joint business holdings, “which gives him a chance to reminisce with her,” says the insider.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Leaves Brock Lesnar a Bloody Mess at MSG Event

There's an immense amount of hype around WWE's live show at Madison Square Garden tonight thanks to WWE teasing a mystery opponent for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Combined with the increased secrecy around the identity of the opponent and the fact that reports said cameras were going to be filming Lesnar's match, it makes sense why fans got so curious as to who it was and what effect the match would have on Lesnar and Roman Reigns' Champion vs Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Well, now the identity of that opponent has been revealed (thanks to @suplexed_reign), and it was... Austin Theory?
WWE
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
424K+
Followers
53K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy