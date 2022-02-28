ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas Police officer murdered returned fire, helps investigators capture killer

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jM5gI_0eRZMQ2v00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police has released new details regarding a shooting that took the life of a Salinas Police officer during a traffic stop Friday night.

During the traffic stop Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr. was immediately confronted by the suspect Gustavo Morales, according to police.

Although critically injured, police said Alvarado Jr. returned fire which later led to the arrest of Morales.

Alvarado served as a law enforcement officer for five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOuX8_0eRZMQ2v00
The scene on Saturday where a Salinas Police officer was shot and killed.

He was known as "JD" to friends and family and was born and raised in San Francisco.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served with the 101st Airborne Division.

In 2011, he was sent to Afghanistan with the Rakkasans of 3rd Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment during Operation Enduring Freedom.

He received the Army Commendation medal and two citations of the Army Achievement medal for his actions in combat during Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan.

Jorge was scheduled to be married later this year and had recently bought a home for him and his fiance.

A fundraiser has been made by the Peace Officers Research Association of California to help cover his funeral expenses and you can donate here .

---

ORIGINAL STORY

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting that took the life of a Salinas police officer has been identified.

A source with the Monterey County Jail confirmed with KION that Gustavo Matias Morales, 31, was taken into custody for the shooting death of Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr.

READ MORE: Salinas community reacts to shooting death of Salinas Police officer

Officer Alvarado Jr. was killed during a shootout on Friday night on Griffin and East Market Street, according to police.

Morales was arrested after shooting and killing Alvarado Jr. and taken to Monterey County Jail.

He faces charges of murder and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death to a peace officer.

READ MORE: Monterey County District Attorney’s Office confirms Salinas officer killed overnight

We spoke with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital who confirms that the hospital was on lockdown early Saturday morning for about three hours after a patient with a "potential for violence" arrived at the hospital.

The SVMH said they followed protocol and police arrived at the scene.

The post Salinas Police officer murdered returned fire, helps investigators capture killer appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Two people hospitalized after a shooting in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) UPDATE March 7th, 2022 at 10:37 p.m. Salinas police said two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Soledad Street and John Street, on Monday night. Police said the first victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. They said the second victim was found The post Two people hospitalized after a shooting in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested with two assault rifles in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man was arrested after calls of someone brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot people were reported on Saturday night. Officers went to the 1000 block of Cedar Street and found suspect Collin Stewart in front of a bar and arrested him, according to Santa Cruz Police. At the same The post Man arrested with two assault rifles in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Greenfield for impersonating an officer while drunk

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- According to the Greenfield Police Department, a man was arrested Sunday for impersonating a peace officer. Clemente Martinez, 27, was arrested on Burgundy Drive by the Greenfield Police Department. Martinez is being charged for a felony DUI, reckless driving, impersonating a peace officer, evading police and driving on a suspended license. GreenfieldPoliceLogDownload The post Man arrested in Greenfield for impersonating an officer while drunk appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield traffic stops leads to ghost gun and DUI charges

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A ghost gun was found during a traffic stop arrest Monday morning on the 300 Block of 9th Street. During a midnight traffic stop, officers smelled alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to police. Gilberto Martinez, 22, of Greenfield was originally stopped due to a vehicle code violation and once The post Greenfield traffic stops leads to ghost gun and DUI charges appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville High School student arrested for carrying BB gun to school

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville High School was put on temporary lockdown Monday afternoon and a student was arrested for carrying a replica firearm. Reports of a gun on campus circulated and School Resource Officers requested backup from the Watsonville Police Department that came within minutes. A 14-year-old student was found carrying a fully functional BB The post Watsonville High School student arrested for carrying BB gun to school appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

A 72-year-old man was identified in a fatal collision near Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP said a 72-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting two wooden posts and a tree on Sunday. According to law authorities, Stephen Gardner, of Boulder Creek, was driving northbound on Highway 17 south of El Rancho Drive when he lost control of his 1999 BMW The post A 72-year-old man was identified in a fatal collision near Boulder Creek appeared first on KION546.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#Alvarado Hospital#The United States Army#Rakkasans#Army Commendation#Army Achievement
KION News Channel 5/46

Public memorial planned for Salinas Police Officer killed in line of duty

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- KION has independently confirmed that a public memorial service is planned for Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. for Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. As of now, initial plans have the service being held at Rabobank Stadium at the Salinas Sports Complex on 1034 North Main Street, a source told KION. READ The post Public memorial planned for Salinas Police Officer killed in line of duty appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Benito Sheriff’s Office to donate helmets and vests to Ukraine

SAN BENITO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they are donating surplus ballistic helmets and vests to Ukraine. Sheriff Erick Taylor said he received a call from the government of Ukraine via CalOES saying "Their warriors are in need of supplies." San Benito County Sheriff's Office donations to Ukraine. These items have The post San Benito Sheriff’s Office to donate helmets and vests to Ukraine appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister mail and identity theft arrest uncovers over 30 victims

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Friday morning search of a woman at a local hotel room unveiled "mounds" of stolen identification cards, mail, checks and other items, according to the Hollister Police Department. Anna Borup, 34, tried to pay for a hotel room with a suspicious credit card at around 7 a.m. and police were alerted. The post Hollister mail and identity theft arrest uncovers over 30 victims appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sand City drug arrest yields meth, heroin and suboxone films

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A traffic stop earlier this week yielded heroin, meth and a glass pipe. A vehicle was doing an unsafe maneuver and when an officer pulled them over they admitted to possessing controlled substances. Police said they found 10 bindles of heroin, weighing around 5 grams, 12 grams of meth in baggies, The post Sand City drug arrest yields meth, heroin and suboxone films appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Highway 17 open after overturned truck closures

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) All southbound lanes on Highway 17 at Laurel Road are back open after a USPS contractor truck overturned Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. A female driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Drivers were being diverted into The post CHP: Highway 17 open after overturned truck closures appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Caretaker arrested in Morgan Hill for abusing 18-month-old

Morgan Hill, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A woman was arrested for the abuse of an 18-month-old child on Feb. 25 that caused brain hemorrhaging to the child, according to police. Amy Christine Jones, 45, was taken into custody and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. Police said they responded to the 500 block of E. Central The post Caretaker arrested in Morgan Hill for abusing 18-month-old appeared first on KION546.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

By DYLAN LOVANAssociated Press LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)-- A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death. The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of endangering neighbors when he fired through sliding-glass side doors and a window of Taylor’s apartment. The post Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid appeared first on KION546.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KION News Channel 5/46

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with a truck in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A motorcyclist died in a crash with a truck on Tuesday evening in Hollister, according to California Highway Patrol. At 5:38 p.m., Monterey Communication Center got a call about a crash on Fairview Road at Santa Ana Valley Road. According to the CHP reporter, A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was driving west on The post Motorcyclist dead after colliding with a truck in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

5 people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, police say

By Topher Gauk-Roger, CNN SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) -- Five people are dead, including three children, after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, police say. A father walked into a church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood and shot three of his kids -- all under the age of 15 -- before turning the The post 5 people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, police say appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy