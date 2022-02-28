Salinas Police officer murdered returned fire, helps investigators capture killer

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police has released new details regarding a shooting that took the life of a Salinas Police officer during a traffic stop Friday night.

During the traffic stop Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr. was immediately confronted by the suspect Gustavo Morales, according to police.

Although critically injured, police said Alvarado Jr. returned fire which later led to the arrest of Morales.

Alvarado served as a law enforcement officer for five years.

The scene on Saturday where a Salinas Police officer was shot and killed.

He was known as "JD" to friends and family and was born and raised in San Francisco.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served with the 101st Airborne Division.

In 2011, he was sent to Afghanistan with the Rakkasans of 3rd Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment during Operation Enduring Freedom.

He received the Army Commendation medal and two citations of the Army Achievement medal for his actions in combat during Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan.

Jorge was scheduled to be married later this year and had recently bought a home for him and his fiance.

A fundraiser has been made by the Peace Officers Research Association of California to help cover his funeral expenses and you can donate here .

ORIGINAL STORY

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting that took the life of a Salinas police officer has been identified.

A source with the Monterey County Jail confirmed with KION that Gustavo Matias Morales, 31, was taken into custody for the shooting death of Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr.

Officer Alvarado Jr. was killed during a shootout on Friday night on Griffin and East Market Street, according to police.

Morales was arrested after shooting and killing Alvarado Jr. and taken to Monterey County Jail.

He faces charges of murder and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death to a peace officer.

We spoke with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital who confirms that the hospital was on lockdown early Saturday morning for about three hours after a patient with a "potential for violence" arrived at the hospital.

The SVMH said they followed protocol and police arrived at the scene.

