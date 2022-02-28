‘Shamrock & Roll’: South Bethlehem’s First Friday to showcase live Irish music by Celtic Rebels Band, Poor Man’s Gambit and more

Get a jump start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebration during SouthSide Arts District’s Shamrock & Roll First Friday, starting at 6 p.m. on March 4 at various venues in south Bethlehem.

The event will feature Irish musicians performing throughout the evening on Bethlehem’s South Side. The line-up includes:

6- 8 p.m.: Celtic Rebels Band at Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub, 4 E. Fourth St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.: The John De Rosa Band at Dinky’s Ice Cream Parlor & Grill, 312 E. Third St.

7-9 p.m.: Gerry Timlin at Five Maidens Cider Company, 327 Polk St.

6-9 p.m.: Sam Houseal at Lara Bly Designs, 202 E. Third St.; and

8 p.m.: Poor Man’s Gambit at Godfrey Daniels, 7 E. Fourth St.

First Friday’s festivities also will include artist exhibitions and live music at the Banana Factory, 25 W. Third St.

Exhibitions will include Jane Dell: Looking Within (artist talk with Jane Dell at 7 p.m.) in the Banko Gallery; and Compendium: Ex Libris in the Crayola Gallery.

There also will be live music by Jim Rezac in the Crayola Gallery, a Community Art! Magnetic Poetry Project in Studio 104, and open artist studios on the second and third floors with glass fusing demonstrations taking place in the Mosaics/Fusing Classroom on the third floor, as well as a demo in the glass studio.

A new addition to First Friday is ConneXions at Venture X, coworking office spaces at 306 S. New St. VentureX members and invited guests have an opportunity to network with business owners over wine and live music.

For more information, visit southsideartsdistrict.com/event/first-friday-march-2022-shamrock-roll .