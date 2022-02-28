Jack & Jones Debuts C2C-Certified Gold Jeans

Click here to read the full article.

Bestseller -owned Jack & Jones is continuing its commitment to circularity with a new line of gold-level Cradle to Cradle (C2C)-certified jeans.

Made from 98 percent organic cotton and 2 percent Roica V550 degradable elastane, the jeans are fully recyclable —everything down to the pocket linings, trims and thread are made of materials that are better for the environment. C2C-certified buttons are detachable for easier recycling, and back patches are made from jacron, a wood pulp fiber that resembles leather.

Jeans are dyed using Pakistan-based denim manufacturer Artistic Milliners’ Crystal Clear technology which requires fewer chemicals—all of which are GOTS-certified—and boasts a water savings of 70 percent. The jeans are set to launch in stores this year.

A C2C certification is the global standard for products that are safe, circular and responsibly made. The organization assesses materials and products across five categories including material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness. A basic, bronze, silver, gold or platinum score is awarded in each category, with the lowest achievement level representing the product’s overall mark.

As the importance of circularity grows, denim brands and mills are setting their sights on certifications that reflect their progress. In August, Lee partnered with Artistic Milliners to develop C2C-certified gold and bronze selvedge jeans made of 98 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton and 2 percent lycra. Just last month, Dutch denim brand G-Star Raw used its C2C-certified gold denim to create habits—a monk’s hooded cape-like uniform—for the Trappists at a monk-led brewery in The Netherlands.

Jack & Jones’ longstanding partnership with Artistic Milliners also includes its work with the Milliner Cotton initiative, a plan spearheaded by the manufacturer to promote Pakistan’s organic cotton supply. Bestseller, which also owns apparel brands Vero Moda and Only, joined the initiative in 2021.

As the brand aims to reestablish itself in the U.S., its Fall/Winter 2022 collection features some of the top men’s trends including preppy varsity jackets and Gorpcore staples like corduroy shirting and plaid shackets made with recycled polyester. It also offers wider-fit styles and “designed in Italy” jeans made with Candiani Denim fabric.

Jack & Jones’ plans for the future include sustainability initiatives such as incorporating more circular systems, using innovative fibers and developing solutions for post-consumer waste by 2025. Many of these goals will be driven by the Fashion FWD Lab , a Bestseller initiative that aims to drive innovation through collaboration.

Bestseller, along with European retailer Zalando, H&M’s venture capital arm Co:Lab, and investment firms KIRKBI and Temasek, recently expanded its investment in circularity by contributing to a $21.6 million Series A funding round for circular materials science company Ambercycle . The startup develops infrastructure and materials for circularity to reduce fashion waste and create an ecosystem for infinite textiles.