Hudson Valley athletes take home gold at Special Olympics
A big congratulations for some Hudson Valley athletes for taking home the gold in the Special Olympics!
Around 500 athletes and coaches from across the state competed in six sports -- alpine skiing, cross country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding and snowshoe.
Among them, athletes from North East Special Recreation placed first in floor hockey.
And head coach Joe Bellini was awarded New York Special Olympics Coach of the Year!
