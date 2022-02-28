ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley athletes take home gold at Special Olympics

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APTZY_0eRZMCvz00

A big congratulations for some Hudson Valley athletes for taking home the gold in the Special Olympics!

Around 500 athletes and coaches from across the state competed in six sports -- alpine skiing, cross country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding and snowshoe.

Among them, athletes from North East Special Recreation placed first in floor hockey.

And head coach Joe Bellini was awarded New York Special Olympics Coach of the Year!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Temps creep up Saturday before spring preview Sunday

Temperatures will start to creep up this weekend across Connecticut, as it'll be a bit milder Saturday. News 12 Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday will start out partly sunny before the clouds move in for the afternoon. It will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s. Teeling says...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Hudson, NY
Sports
City
Hudson, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
News 12

Wake for fallen LI FDNY firefighter to be held this weekend

Long Islanders will be giving their final farewells to a fallen hero this weekend. FDNY firefighter Frederick "Freddy Gallagher" died from a 9/11-related illness. The West Islip first responder was 61. Wakes will be held both Saturday and Sunday at the Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in West Islip. A...
WEST ISLIP, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Hudson Valley#Alpine Skiing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

Wantagh students collect donations for Ukrainian refugees

Students in Wantagh started a drive Wednesday to help Ukrainian refugees. So many donations came in that they had to order U-Haul trucks to transport all of the donations. "It's been impressive to watch, so many of the kids want to talk about what's going on there," says Wantagh teacher Kathleen Flynn. "Throughout the day yesterday and today, people were just coming up to me with bags saying, 'Here you go.' People literally came with their entire car full."
WANTAGH, NY
News 12

Locust Valley man’s show of support resonates with native Ukrainian

Hugh Wallace doesn’t have a connection to the people of Ukraine, but he felt a need to show his support. The Locust Valley resident bought blue and yellow balloons and started placing them outside businesses on Birch Hill Road. Once he got to Karmic Grind coffee shop, he says he had no idea that one of the employees is originally from Ukraine.
LOCUST VALLEY, NY
News 12

News 12

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy