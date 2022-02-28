ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daniil Medvedev officially rises to No. 1 in ATP rankings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHaoM_0eRZM7bb00

Daniil Medvedev officially overtook Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 spot in the ATP world rankings Monday.

The 26-year-old Medvedev (8,615 points) is the third Russian man to earn the distinction. At 6-foot-6, he is also the tallest player to reach the top spot.

“Of course I am happy to reach No. 1. It was my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times,” Medvedev said. “I got a lot of messages from many people and from other tennis players and I just want to thank everybody for the big support.”

Djokovic dropped to No. 2 (8,465 points) after a record 361 total weeks at No. 1. The Serbian star has slipped after missing the Australian Open due to his vaccination status and then losing in the quarterfinals last week in Dubai.

Medvedev is the first player outside of the “Big Four” of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to reach No. 1 since Andy Roddick in February 2004.

Germany’s Alex Zverev held steady at No. 3, with Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas rounding out the top five.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Mouratoglou could no longer be Serena Williams' coach!

Patrick Mouratoglou may no longer be Serena Williams' coach. The incredible rumor comes from The Coach's Instagram profile: Mouratoglou has removed Serena Williams' coach wording from his Instagram profile. Serena does not play a tenis match from Wimbledon 202 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, when she, after a slip on the still fresh grass, she cost the American star to retire due to the aggravation of the knee problem and did not allow her to complete even the first set.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour boss: "Effective immediately, Rory McIlroy is suspended"

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan joked that he suspended Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman called for greater transparency. Monahan faced the media ahead of the Players Championship where he spoke on a number of issues. Primarily, the commissioner wanted to "move on" from the talk of rival leagues and...
GOLF
GolfWRX

PGA Tour caddie slams ‘same players’ who moan over course setups

Last week we saw Scottie Scheffler win the Arnold Palmer Invitational with Bay Hill playing incredibly tough over the weekend. Some golfers were very critical of the course set up, labeling it as unfair or too difficult. Among those golfers was super star and what many would call the voice of the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy:
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

45K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy