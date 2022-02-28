ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Lung Cancer Research Foundation, MET Crusaders to Fund MET-Driven Cancer Research Projects

By staff reporter
precisiononcologynews.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK – The Lung Cancer Research Foundation and the patient advocacy group MET Crusaders said on Monday that they have inked a partnership to fund MET-driven cancer research. Through the partnership, LCRF and MET Crusaders will fund two research projects during 2022, though they have not yet...

www.precisiononcologynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

'Wonder drug' metformin not a treatment for all cancer types, researchers caution

Metformin, a drug traditionally prescribed for diabetes but recently used in clinical settings as a cancer treatment, shows "great promise" but can have negative consequences in the treatment of some cancer types, researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada said Feb. 28. "Metformin is a wonder drug, and we...
CANCER
Citrus County Chronicle

Cancer & Blood Disease: Advance in treatment of lung cancer

I recently saw a 70-year-old gentleman. He presented with a lung mass. Biopsy of the mass confirmed the diagnosis of lung cancer of NSCLC or non-small-cell type. This is the commonest type of lung cancer. It was 4 centimeters in size (approximately 1.5 inches). He underwent surgery for resection of the tumor.
CANCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kutis Funeral Home Funds Childhood Cancer Research

Tom Kutis V, a member of the fifth generation of the Kutis Family, presents a grant from the Matthews Children’s Foundation to Conrad A. Haubrich, Jr. of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation—Team Brett 2022. Kutis Funeral Home has partnered with the Matthews Children’s Foundation to sponsor Team Brett 2022 in funding lifesaving pediatric cancer research through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Charity#Lcrf#Merck Kgaa#Iaslc#Nsclc
Austin Daily Herald

Institute, Mayo scientists publish research on deadly form of liver cancer

A paper from researchers at the Hormel Institute and Mayo Clinic identifies potential new mechanisms of action in the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma, a form of liver cancer. The findings were published in Cell Reports by Ningling Kang, PhD, Associate Professor and leader of the Tumor Microenvironment and Metastasis lab at The Hormel Institute and Vijay Shah, MD, Carol M. Gatton Chairman of Medicine at Mayo Clinic.
AUSTIN, MN
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pitt researcher develops program to manage ovarian cancer treatment symptoms

Women with ovarian cancer can better manage their symptoms using an online tool developed by a University of Pittsburgh researcher, according to a new study. Heidi Donovan, a professor of health and community systems at Pitt’s School of Nursing and obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive services at UPMC, and colleagues developed a new approach that blends psychology and education called “Written Representational Intervention to Ease Symptoms.” The system, known as WRITE, helps patients reflect on how they experience each of their symptoms — how it feels, how it impacts their life, what causes it, how they’ve attempted to manage it and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
MedicalXpress

Researchers examine intersectionality in cancer care

Intersectionality posits that social categorizations and personal identities are interconnected in a way that creates a unique nuanced lived experience for individuals rather than an additive experience. For example the experience of a queer Black woman living in a rural area is not the sum of being queer, Black, and in a rural location, as these identities are not mutually exclusive.
HEALTH
Clermont Sun

Local students help CancerFree KIDS raise $216K for childhood cancer research

Submitted by CancerFree KIDS. More than 500 Tri-State high school students and sponsors joined forces to raise $216,426 as part of CancerFree KIDS’ 10th annual Night for the Fight fundraising effort. This year’s event was modified to allow students to participate in a socially distanced Amazing Race-style course through Fifth Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati. The TQL Foundation, a Total Quality Logistics charitable foundation, served as presenting sponsor of the event for the fourth year in a row. This year’s Night for the Fight event featured activity stations like Giant Jenga, Extreme Cornhole, and Celebrity Where’s Waldo. Organizers said they were thrilled with both the results and the opportunity for students to safely come together for in-person activities. “The students are the real winners in this event,” says Jill Brinck, executive director, CancerFree KIDS. “We are grateful for their sticking with us for another event that required some changes due to the pandemic. We are blown away by the many students who joined us for some spirited fun, all in the name of supporting life-saving research and supporting children battling cancer.” Traditionally, Night for the Fight is a 12-hour overnight event in which students learn about childhood cancer and take part in games and entertainment throughout the celebration. Last year’s event evolved into a virtual scavenger hunt with 250 challenges. “We are honored to support this incredible event, ” says Kerry Byrne, president, Total Quality Logistics. “We are proud to help CancerFree KIDS in their mission to find cures and gentler treatments for childhood cancers.” Founded in 2002, CancerFree KIDS has invested more than $7 million since its inception to fund highrisk, high-reward research initiatives at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The studies intend to find cures and gentler treatments to help children better cope with the pains and challenges of fighting cancer. In most cases, this research would go unfunded without the support of CancerFree KIDS. Please visit www.cancerfreekids.org to learn more about the organization’s mission and work to fight childhood cancer.
CINCINNATI, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

4 schools share $16M to build cancer equity research centers

The American Cancer Society awarded over $16 million in grants to establish cancer health equity research centers at minority-serving institutions of higher learning across the country, the organization said Feb. 24. The inaugural cohort of institutions are: the University of Arizona's Board of Regents; the University of Illinois at Chicago;...
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Complementary therapies for lung cancer

Both lung cancer and its treatments can cause symptoms that diminish quality of life. Complementary therapies may help relieve these symptoms, but they do not treat the underlying cancer. People typically include complementary therapy as part of their overall treatment plan because it can provide symptom relief. This article explains...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers find natural mechanism to sensitize cancer to immunotherapy

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center found that a cytokine, a category of protein that acts as messengers in the body, and a fatty acid can work together to trigger a type of cell death previously defined by studies with synthetic molecules. The study, published in Cancer...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy