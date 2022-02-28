ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
363 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in RI as hospitalizations decline

By Shaun Towne
 8 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Public schools in Rhode Island are set to update their mask policies this week as the state continues to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Rhode Island has seen a roughly 95% decrease in cases since early January, health officials said Friday , while hospital admissions fell by 83% from mid-January to mid-February.

RI shifting to endemic strategy as COVID cases, hospitalizations drop

New data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health showed there were 363 new positive cases between Friday and Sunday, while 53 cases were added to the daily totals prior to that.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined to 119, which is the fewest since late October 2021, according to the state’s data. Of the current patients, nine are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators.

The Health Department also disclosed six additional deaths on Monday.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data

While Rhode Island schools can drop their mask mandates on Friday, March 4, the final decision has been left up to the individual districts. Providence, for example, has decided to keep their mandate in place past Friday, citing low vaccination rates in the school community.

According to R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, just 35% of eligible students in Providence have completed their primary vaccination series.

Providence schools hold vaccination clinics ahead of return from break

Overall, the state’s vaccination data shows more than 80% of Rhode Island’s population has completed the primary series, but only 38% has gotten a booster dose so far.

