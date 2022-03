Full Disclosure here, I don't use AT&T. But, I do have a phone that could be considered "3G" so I do have a vested interest in this story. Customers who are affected have probably been hearing this for while - but as of today, AT&T does not support 3G anymore on many of their phones, tablets, and other devices. If your device is on the chopping block, it may very soon be out of service. They're doing it, as they put it, to make room for better technology.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO